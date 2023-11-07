Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.39. The company had a trading volume of 726,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,215. The company has a market capitalization of $365.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $315.15 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.72 and its 200-day moving average is $390.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

