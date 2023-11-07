Kaspa 1-Day Volume Hits $36.45 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $36.45 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,432,331,804 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,421,135,433.18404. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.06485325 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $29,266,738.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

