Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.17 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Kava has a total market cap of $668.59 million and $22.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 910,831,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,940,573 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.