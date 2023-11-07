Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kawasaki Heavy Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 14,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

