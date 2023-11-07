Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Up 3.7%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 122,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Massing bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,774.35). Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Company Profile

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

