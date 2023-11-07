Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Shares Down 0.4%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.06. 30,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 32,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Kion Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

