KOK (KOK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.86 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,727.42 or 0.99923010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0063119 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,586,824.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

