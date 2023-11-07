Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $92.41 million and $50,168.21 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.

[Telegram](https://t.me/kokoswap)[Discord](https://discord.com/login?redirect%5Fto=%2Fchannels%2F835378958148960276%2F835378958148960278)

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

