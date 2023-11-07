Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Down 2%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 6,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 190,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

