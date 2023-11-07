KT (NYSE:KT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KT. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 830,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts forecast that KT will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in KT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,288,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 604,852 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in KT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,806,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,110,000 after acquiring an additional 99,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,016,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 162,157 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 165.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,251 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

