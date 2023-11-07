KuCoin Token Achieves Market Cap of $545.92 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00015912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $545.92 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

