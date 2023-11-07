Kujira Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Kujira has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00006640 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $255.29 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,130 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 2.03115059 USD and is up 15.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,597,257.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

