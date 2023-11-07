Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2024 guidance at $0.50-$0.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

