Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Libero Copper & Gold Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.