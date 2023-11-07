Liquity (LQTY) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00004073 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $135.91 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,289,694 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

