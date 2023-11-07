Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $5.45 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.45 billion and $349.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $73.86 or 0.00207637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,848,477 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

