Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Loncar China Biopharma ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Loncar China Biopharma ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th.

About Loncar China Biopharma ETF

The Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loncar China BioPharma index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of companies directly involved in the growth of Chinas pharmaceutical and biotech industry. CHNA was launched on Aug 14, 2018 and is managed by Loncar.

