London Security plc (LON:LSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 82 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Security Price Performance

Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,050 ($37.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,150 ($26.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,200 ($39.50). The stock has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,987 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,961.83.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

