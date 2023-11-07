London Security plc (LON:LSC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 82 Per Share

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Security Price Performance
Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,050 ($37.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,150 ($26.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,200 ($39.50). The stock has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,987 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,961.83.
London Security Company Profile
