Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.36 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $138.78 million and $36.36 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

