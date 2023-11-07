Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

