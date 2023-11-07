M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 3,437 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.12. The company had a trading volume of 595,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,032. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.