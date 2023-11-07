M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 11.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned 0.35% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $97.17. 149,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,386. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
