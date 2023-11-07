M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.10. 597,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,925. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.35. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

