M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.