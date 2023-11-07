M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,346. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

