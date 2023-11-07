M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.30. 1,302,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,044. The stock has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $570.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.96.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

