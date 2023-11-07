M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 733 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.47. 246,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,528. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

