Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Down 1%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Madison County Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

About Madison County Financial

(Get Free Report)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.