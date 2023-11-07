Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.36. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.28.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

