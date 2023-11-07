Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.55

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 97753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

