MagnetGold (MTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.98 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $57.98 million and $3,233.44 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

