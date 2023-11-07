Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.37 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $34,184.71 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,814.62 or 0.99876871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000067 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,785.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

