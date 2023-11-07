Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $42,493.17 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,312.30 or 1.00035938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011501 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000067 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $71,785.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

