Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 61945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Major Drilling Group International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.85. The stock has a market cap of C$580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9001233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

