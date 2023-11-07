MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 2,713,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,261. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,436,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,436,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MannKind by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in MannKind by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

