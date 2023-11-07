MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,602.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and sold 389,653 shares valued at $582,123. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

