Martinrea International (MRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$975.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

