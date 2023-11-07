Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. 968,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909,761. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -116.45, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

