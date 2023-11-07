Masco Co. (MAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Masco has raised its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $44,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masco by 209.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.