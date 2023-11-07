Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $76,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $388.93. 507,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $315.15 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

