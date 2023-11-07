Matthew Kalish Sells 105,660 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,619,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,151,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,468. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

