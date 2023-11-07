McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.60

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.60 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.89 ($0.57), with a volume of 707651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.95 ($0.55).

McBride Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

