McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

