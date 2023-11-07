Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $414,632.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $1,561,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Medifast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $528,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Medifast by 2,402.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

