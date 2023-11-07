Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. 2,274,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,955. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $264.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

