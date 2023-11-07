Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,619,526.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $1,599,578.10.

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total transaction of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $1,659,737.40.

On Monday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,654,957.62.

On Friday, October 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $1,626,031.71.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $1,574,195.82.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.93. 1,522,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,159. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.