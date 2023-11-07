MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Acquires $21,061.25 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet E. Godwin acquired 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $21,061.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,491. The firm has a market cap of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

