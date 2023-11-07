Minnova (CVE:MCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 358000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

