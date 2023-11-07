Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 179 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $395.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.75. The company has a market cap of $188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

