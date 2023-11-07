Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 73 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 190,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $15.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.56. 434,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.68 and its 200 day moving average is $482.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.13 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.